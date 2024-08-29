Helmut Marko Reveals Ferrari Had the Chance to Sign Kimi Antonelli Before Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli will reportedly be unveiled as Mercedes’ new driver for 2025 during the upcoming Italian GP weekend at Monza—Ferrari’s home race. Interestingly, the Maranello-based outfit could have claimed Antonelli as their own had they signed him eight years ago.

Helmut Marko appeared as a guest on the ‘Inside Line F1 Podcast,’ where he was asked whether Red Bull ever targeted Antonelli. Marko insisted that they hadn’t. Ferrari, on the other hand, had the opportunity to sign him.

Back in 2016, while driving for Tony Kart Racing Team, Antonelli was in touch with Ferrari. He was one of Italy’s most talented young drivers, and Ferrari, in search of future stars from the country, had him on their radar. However, they ultimately decided to pass on him. Marko said,

“Ferrari obviously didn’t take Antonelli, even though they had first choice.”

Marko suggested that Ferrari could have secured Antonelli before Mercedes did, but it ultimately worked out in favor of the Brackley-based team. After Ferrari’s snub, Antonelli continued to impress in the junior circuits and caught Toto Wolff‘s eye in 2019. He joined their academy, and Wolff quickly recognized his potential for a successful F1 career in the future.

Get in there, Kimi! 12-year-old Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli sealed the OK-Junior WSK Euro Series title with victory in Adria at the weekend! The Italian racer has a bright future ahead of him! pic.twitter.com/2aeZxJa0B4 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 3, 2019

Wolff’s belief in Antonelli led him to have the 18-year-old skip F3 and directly compete in F2 this season. Now, Antonelli stands on the brink of joining the F1 grid full-time in 2025.

Nothing stands between Antonelli and a Mercedes seat

Antonelli has a lot to prove to meet the high expectations placed on him. He is on the verge of making history next year by becoming F1’s youngest debutant since Max Verstappen in 2015.

Voorlopig dus niet, maar Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff heeft naar eigen zeggen ‘het gevoel’ dat wegen van hem en Max Verstappen ooit zullen kruisen. Wolff ‘versprak’ zich net en bevestigde dat Kimi Antonelli nieuwe teamgenoot George Russell wordt.⬇️https://t.co/kprIKRJYtB — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) August 23, 2024

Antonelli will participate in FP1 at Monza, driving the W15, and it is also expected that Mercedes will announce his appointment on the same day. Although not officially confirmed, Wolff accidentally revealed that the youngster is part of their plans for next season. The Austrian stated that he hopes Antonelli and Russell will form a successful partnership for Mercedes in their quest for the championship.

Given Antonelli’s potential and the excitement surrounding him, his debut is set to be one of the most anticipated in recent F1 history.