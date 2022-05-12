“The injustices he suffers within an elitist sport”– Father of Brazilian musician claims Lewis Hamilton is victim of racism in F1

Brazilian musician Anitta’s father claims Lewis Hamilton is a victim of racism in F1 and calls it a sport of elites where he faces injustices.

Lewis Hamilton had his ugly experiences in the F1. The Briton has confessed how being the only black driver has brought him difficulties and prejudices by the people, who didn’t want him to succeed.

Father of Brazilian musician Anitta has now come to add how he feels that Hamilton faces extreme injustice in the “elitist sport”. He wrote this on his Instagram post while sharing a throwback picture with the seven-time world champion.

“Today’s #tbt is with Lewis Hamilton. A very happy daughter @Anitta gave me. This tbt goes in solidarity to him for all the injustices he suffers within an elitist “sport”, where (ironically) he, a black man, is the greatest winner.”

“He was robbed live on international TV, what a shame! Now I feel that because of the racial cause in the last years, there is a chain of persecution in disguise for him to leave the sport.”

“Good, champions, and famous people that embrace noble cause will always suffer retaliation and injustices. Be strong Lewis, You’re the man!!!”

Lewis Hamilton for long didn’t show up

After the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton thought he was wronged. The Briton for long didn’t appear anywhere and remained out of the public sight.

Many outlet speculated that after his heartbreaking title snub, he may retire. But the Briton returned once the new season arrived. However, the new season has been hard on Mercedes.

The Brackley based team is nowhere near to their previous year’s calibre. Hamilton has even admitted that he no longer see himself in the championship contention. Meanwhile, Ferrari and Red bull look like the new faces for this year’s competition.

It remains to be seen how much progress Mercedes can make this season. They are still the third best team on the grid. Probably, they might not manage to go above that position this year.

