“He’s a lad that deserves an opportunity”– Red Bull confirms Williams and Alfa Romeo’s interest in Alex Albon

“He’s a lad that deserves an opportunity”– Red Bull confirms Williams and Alfa Romeo has shown interest in Alex Albon for 2022.

Alex Albon broke into the scene with massive hype when he joined Toro Rosso, he was then quickly promoted to Red Bull, but after almost 18 months, he was replaced by Sergio Perez

Since then, the Thai born driver is serving as a reserve driver for Red Bull and is also competing in the DTM, but recently Helmut Marko talked about his possible return to F1.

And now, Christian Horner has confirmed that Williams and Alfa Romeo has shown interest in the 25-year-old driver and may get a chance this season, with vacancies coming out in both teams next year.

Kimi Raikkonen has announced his retirement from Alfa Romeo after this season, and there is a doubt over Antonio Giovinazzi’s future.

Raikkonen is likely to be replaced by Valtteri Bottas, as George Russell would replace the latter in Mercedes. Hence keeping a Williams seat free too.

So, it is likely that Albon may get one of those seats and have another shot for his way upward.

No Ferrari talent for Alfa Romeo in 2022

This year, Ferrari has admitted that none of their Formula 2 talents has impressed them this year, so it isn’t easy to promote any of them into the top-flight.

On the other hand, Alfa Romeo has also claimed more autonomy in their decision making, so they are free to pick their own drivers and not being shoved by Ferrari.

Albon last featured in an F1 race in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back in 2020, but a decision to replace him with Perez was decided way before.