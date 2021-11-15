“He’s always been super supportive”– Lewis Hamilton responds to Damon Hill’s praising comments after victory in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton replies to Damon Hill’s super appreciative comments after the reigning world champion wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in the most comprehensive fashion. True, his apex speed was highly above Max Verstappen, and Red Bull is clueless from where Mercedes is producing so much power.

But it allowed Hamilton to slash his deficit against Verstappen by seven points. Former world champion Damon Hill reacting to the Mercedes’ ace drive, called it one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in F1. By anyone. Utterly awesome.

I’m going to send F1 my dry cleaning bill. Bit sweaty after that! #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 14, 2021

Overwhelmed by the praise, Hamilton responded to Hill’s comments that he always looked upon him when he was younger. And it never gets old hearing positive feedback.

“Well, it never gets old hearing positive comments from such a great driver in Damon,” Hamilton told reporters after the race. “I remember being such a big fan of his when I was younger, when he was racing and obviously we’re now men, we don’t kind of get too much.”

“But I’ve always admired Damon, and I think he’s always been super supportive, so I do appreciate that. “I do feel, from my personal experience, it’s been one of the most challenging, if not the most challenging with the things that we’ve faced during the weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton unsure whether it was the best

Hamilton further remarked that he is not sure whether it was his best race performance ever. Considering he had 101 career wins, it is tough to pick.

“But in terms of driving I feel like it’s maybe been my best. It’s difficult to say, because I’ve had so many races but I’m getting on now, catching Damon up,” he joked. ”But no, I’m grateful for that, thank you Damon.”

