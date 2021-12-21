“He’s at a tremendously high level”: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez calls Max Verstappen the best driver in F1 right now

Sergio Perez feels that his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is a class above the rest of the drivers in F1 at the moment.

Perez and Verstappen formed a strong partnership during the course of the 2021 season. The former played a huge role in helping Max win the World Championship.

His efforts to help his teammate haven’t gone unnoticed. Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner both agree that the 24 year old wouldn’t be Champion without Checo.

The Mexican driver sacrificed his own race on multiple occasions to prevent Verstappen’s title rival Lewis Hamilton from charging up the field. His incredible defensive work to stop Hamilton’s progress at the season finale in Abu Dhabi earned plaudits worldwide.

Perez meanwhile, looks back at the 2021 season as the ‘season of Max Verstappen’. The former Racing Point driver praised his teammate for being a step above everyone else.

“There is no other driver that is at one with the car like Max is.” said Perez while speaking to RN365.

“He’s been at Red Bull for a long time, and you can see that straight away. You still see some weaknesses with other cars, with other drivers’ cars.”

“But Max, the way that he’s at one with the car. I don’t think there’s anyone that compares to him in that regard. He’s really, really into it. He’s at a very high level, as we can see. And I think I have a tremendous benchmark with him.” he added.

Sergio Perez insists Max Verstappen as a teammate is not a threat to him

Verstappen outperformed Perez on all aspects this season. The Dutchman won 10 races in 2021 compared to only 1 win for the latter. Therefore, some people have wondered if having the World Champion as a teammate affects him.

“I see it as a very positive thing,” Perez said. “Because you have a fantastic benchmark on him since FP1.”

Muy contento por todo, por Max y por mi equipo! Al final pudimos apoyar y hacer diferencia en el resultado. Una pena no poder terminar la carrera con otro podium en la bolsa, pero contento con la temporada.

¡Gracias por todo su apoyo durante esta temporada intensa! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wNqzdIlQZU — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 12, 2021

“You have a great reference to him, to lead up to great results. Ultimately, as a driver, you want to be working with the best, and I think, right now, he is the best in Formula One.”

“I have to accept that. As a driver, you have to be realistic and he’s at a tremendously high level. The way he drives this car is. He’s just at one with it.”

“It’s years of experience with it, and he’s at a very high level.”

Sergio Perez finished the 2021 season in 4th place behind the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

