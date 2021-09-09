“He’s obviously protecting his family”– Nikita Mazepin responds to Ralf Schumacher’s criticism amidst controversy with Mick Schumacher

“He’s obviously protecting his family”,– Nikita Mazepin replies to Ralf Schumacher’s blog commenting against the Russian race driver.

The recent controversy between Haas drivers– Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher during the Dutch Grand Prix is still very much alive. The controversy even led Ralf Schumacher to make a comment criticizing the Russian race driver in his column.

In response, Mazepin said that it is obvious the former F1 driver is defending his family in this situation and claims he has no problem if he wants to do it.

“There’s a very interesting phrase regarding opinions in the English language to do with that. I obviously respect opinions because everyone’s got them.”

“It just seems like he’s obviously protecting his family. And what can I say? If his family needs protection in Formula 1, then I’m more than happy to listen to those things.”

Should lift when there is a bollard

Mazepin then claimed that according to his bosses at Haas, he was decided to be clean. Meanwhile, suggesting Schumacher to lift from next time onwards when there is a bollard.

Mick Schumacher trying to pass Nikita Mazepin #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/vMa5IjUj1z — Pierre Henry (@pete_pedrinho10) September 5, 2021

“It’s good to know that I’m not in the bad books, so that’s positive,” he said in today’s FIA press conference at Monza. “But I want to respect the privacy of those discussions. The doors were closed and I don’t think it will be comfortable for all parties if it was an open discussion.”

The team has not changed its guidance to the two drivers on how they should race each other, Mazepin added. “They have not because we’ve deemed that I have not broken any sort of rules or violation within the FIA sporting and racing regulations.”

“Therefore we’re going to work as a team to try and fix that. But perhaps sometimes you need to lift when you see that there is a bollard in front of you instead of damaging your car.”