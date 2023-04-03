“His Side of the Garage Were Busy”: Mercedes Insider Solves Lewis Hamilton’s Fans Anxiety of Leaving Him Alone at Parc Ferme

F1 2023 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, Mercedes – AMG PETRONAS, portrait during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix of FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from 30th of March to 2nd of April, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGongorax originalFilename:bonilla-f12023au230402_npCF2.jpg

Lewis Hamilton was confused to find nobody from Mercedes at Parc Ferme to celebrate with him after he got them their first podium of the season. A podium result was cherishable because Mercedes is probably the fourth-fastest team on the grid.

Surely, it was the first positive for Mercedes, which looked struggling in the season’s first two races. That’s why when the Brit race driver saw nobody from his team to celebrate, he was puzzled. He even appeared to say, “Where the f*** is my team,” in a video posted by Kelly Slater.

“Where the fuck is my team” 😭 pic.twitter.com/XTWpEP1VkU — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) April 2, 2023

This entire episode outraged Hamilton fans, who even asked why nobody was there to celebrate with Hamilton. Now, an insider from Mercedes has answered their question.

Where was the whole Mercedes team?

The uproar against Mercedes trended on the internet throughout Sunday. But a source within a Mercedes explains that the team was there amidst the crowd, and some couldn’t come because of urgent work within the garage.

“We were there in amongst the crowd,” Jonathan Wilcox said, a Mercedes engineer revealed to Sports Illustrated. “With George’s car already in the garage his side of the garage were busy getting into stripping down his car already so that’s probably why there weren’t many of us.”

With this explanation, Hamilton fans are expected to cool down. Meanwhile, with the season’s first podium, the Silver Arrows would be eyeing a better season in the remaining 20 races.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell conflict rising?

The start of the Australian GP saw both Mercedes leading the race. George Russell was riding high at the top of the grid, with Hamilton chasing him with a marginal difference between them.

However, Max Verstappen managed to stick right behind them after a lackluster start, gaining on them at a better pace. At that moment, Hamilton decided to lunge on Russell while also fearing an overtake by Verstappen.

But this move irked Russell, who complained to Mercedes about how he’ll manage tires when Hamilton was hunting him. It gave the first look into any tension between the Mercedes duo, so it surely hinted that once the Silver Arrows gets back to the top, this British camaraderie can fold down soon.