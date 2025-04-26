Alex Albon Makes His First F1 Race Win Prediction

Williams are still in their transitional phase that started in 2023 when James Vowles took charge as their team principal. The former Mercedes strategist has been quite proactive in overhauling the team’s processes and upgrading their infrastructure.

However, Vowles knows that Williams won’t have an overnight change of fortunes and suddenly become a race-winning team. Having not been in contention for race victories and championships in F1 for over two decades, the Grove-based outfit is counting on the 2026 regulations reset to make a big leap forward in performance.

While it is a far-fetched notion, under Vowles’ stewardship, Williams have improved massively and would hope to continue that trajectory to enter the top echelon of the pecking order next season. And if so, both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz would be keen on getting Williams their first Grand Prix win since 2012.

Albon has been quite an integral pillar in Williams’ revival so far as they have become a regular threat for points in 2025. However, the Thai-British driver is keeping his expectations tempered for 2026.

Albon recently appeared in the popular Lie Detector test feature by Sky Sports F1, in which they asked him whether he expects to win a race this season or perhaps next year. He stated how it won’t be possible to do so, but 2027 could bring that chance to climb the top step of the podium. “Honestly, 2027, yes.”

Given that the #23 driver is yet to win a race, having secured only two podiums in his career so far, it would be quite a spectacular moment for Albon to win his maiden Grand Prix in Williams colors. After all, he has been giving all of his efforts towards carrying the iconic British outfit since 2022, scoring almost all of their points in the past three seasons.

️ “You’re going to see us progress forwards but what I’ve always said is we’ve put our focus into 2026, ’27 and ’28.” Do you think James Vowles can get Williams back to winning #F1 titles? pic.twitter.com/FIanFANF97 — The Race (@wearetherace) February 14, 2025

However, Albon knows that Williams have to bridge a considerable performance gap relative to the top teams like McLaren and Red Bull. Currently, they are lacking at least five to six-tenths worth of pace—which is significant in the current generation of F1—to these front-running teams.

So, Albon’s logic behind his prediction checks out. Covering this gap won’t be a cakewalk for Williams and will need at least a couple more seasons, even if the 2026 overhaul propels them to being a podium contender.

For now, the Thai-British driver is keen on scoring points every weekend and is targeting that he would at least look to beat Sainz in the overall points tally by the end of the current campaign.