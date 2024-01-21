Home-Schooled Max Verstappen Reveals the Only Two Books He’s Read From Cover-to-Cover

In the age when most kids enjoyed playing in parks and indulging in tasty treats, Max Verstappen dedicated his time to mastering precise turns on the fast corners of a racing track. His father Jos Verstappen is famous for keeping a strict upbringing for his son. This strict upbringing has shaped Max into a formidable force in Formula 1. However, alongside his racing prowess, Max led a typical childhood that included academic pursuits. The Dutchman has recently admitted to having read only two books cover to cover throughout his entire home-schooled life.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Max Verstappen disclosed that under the instruction of a private tutor, he has only managed to fully read two books. Notably, these two literary works are associated with sports figures Mark Webber and Johan Cruyff.

While one of the completed books is “Aussie Grit,” authored by Mark Webber, a former F1 driver. Conversely, the second book that Max has completed is the autobiography of renowned Dutch football player Cruyff.

Moreover, Verstappen also noted that his fellow countryman, Johan Cruyff, played a more substantial role in the narrative. According to Verstappen, Cruyff visited him before the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016. Unfortunately, Verstappen’s inaugural victory coincided with Cruyff’s last public appearance, as the Dutch football legend passed away at the age of 68 due to lung cancer.

How did Max Verstappen plan a way to race instead of going to school?

Observing Max Verstappen, one might imagine that his childhood was filled with adventures and memorable moments. Indeed, that’s precisely how the Dutchman recalls his early days. Verstappen, driven by his love for racing, wasn’t particularly fond of attending school.

In a 2020 interview with Formule1, the 26-year-old revealed that he used to devise clever ploys to avoid sitting on a chair and staring at the board. While reflecting on it, the Dutch racer shared that with the support of his father Jos, Max often made an early exit from the classroom and headed to the racetrack during weekends.

He said, “I’d ask to go to the toilet, and then I wouldn’t go back to class! My father had already put the things on the bus, bring a pair of underpants and then go full throttle to Italy.”

Jos Verstappen played a pivotal role in nurturing and unleashing his son’s budding talent. The former F1 driver strongly believed in Max’s capabilities. Thus, they considered skipping school a natural part of the developmental process.

However, as the conversation progressed Jos Verstappen also defended their unconventional approach. He emphasized that if Max hadn’t possessed the talent, he would have insisted on sending him to school. However, Jos tolerated and even encouraged Max’s actions because he sensed that something significant was destined to unfold in the realm of motorsport.