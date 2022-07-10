“Homophobic slurs, cat calling and racist chants”- F1 Twitter lashes at Max Verstappen fans for harassing people at the Red Bull Ring

Multiple reports of Dutch Max Verstappen fans using homophobic and misogynistic slurs at the Austrian GP have emerged.

Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been Verstappen stronghold in F1 for some time. Even though the track is in Austria, it does not stop tens of thousands of Verstappen fans from filling the grandstands, dressed in orange and using flares.

For people watching from their television sets at home, it does seem like spectacle. A sea of orange supporting their favorite driver at his team’s home race looks glamorous, and the atmosphere feels electric.

However, fans who are physically present in the circuit have a completely different story to share. Over the last two days, many people (women in particular) have reported about cases where fans have mistreated and harassed them. While no one is pointing fingers at a particular fanbase as such, most of the accusations fall against the Dutch Verstappen fans.

the behavior has been… disappointing. my expectations were low but holy cow racist, homophobic slurs, cat calling, inappropriate talking and touching the list goes on — lena home gp (@formulena) July 9, 2022

A lot of them have revealed that these supporters have resorted to using racist slurs and homophobic slurs. Some women have also reported cases of being catcalled at, and touched inappropriately.

Spectators at Red Bull ring point fingers towards Max Verstappen fans

Some fans who were present for the sessions on Friday and Saturday, admit that they feared for their own safety. One fan also revealed that a woman who was working at ice-cream store at the truck, was verbally abused and harassed by group of fans.

genuinely had to fight off a panic attack and not cry the whole walk back to the exit bc i was scared. we’re coming back for the race tomorrow but we are never coming back to this grand prix ever again and that’s a promise — | austria era (@ricckovia) July 9, 2022

A lot of them said they would return for the race on Sunday, but will never come back to this track for a Grand Prix ever again. Since it’s a Red Bull owned track, fans have been tagging their accounts on Twitter, so that the people who are concerned with this can take suitable actions.

If any women are feeling alone at the #AustrianGP we’re creating a group chat on the @gridclique Instagram to stick together https://t.co/F1NbTQsXNt — Sarah Levenson (@sarahlev__) July 9, 2022

Max Verstappen has had a flawless weekend so far. The 24-year qualified for the F1 Sprint on pole, and kept his P1 spot after winning it. He will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Sunday.

However, if the authorities don’t do something about the behavior of certain fans on track, the entire race weekend may be marred by these unfortunate incidents.

