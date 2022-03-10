F1

“I’m not worried at all”– Max Verstappen dismisses extreme sidepod innovation by Mercedes

"I'm not worried at all"– Max Verstappen dismisses extreme sidepod innovation by Mercedes
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Is Gary Payton II playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors' release report for the Mitten ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co
Next Article
Is Andre Iguodala playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors' insider reveals availability status of the 2015 Finals MVP
F1 Latest News
"I'm not worried at all"– Max Verstappen dismisses extreme sidepod innovation by Mercedes
“I’m not worried at all”– Max Verstappen dismisses extreme sidepod innovation by Mercedes

Max Verstappen is not worried about Mercedes having an extreme sidepod design which has caused…