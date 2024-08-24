How Does Jack Doohan Know Michael Schumacher Since Childhood? — Who Is Mick Doohan?

The latest addition to the 2025 grid is the 21-year-old Jack Doohan, who will be driving for Alpine. The Australian youngster has already rubbed shoulders with one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever produced — Michael Schumacher. There is even a photo of the seven-time champion hugging a young Jack. As it turns out, it was due to his father, Mick Doohan.

Michael (Mick) Doohan is an Australian former MotoGP world champion. In fact, Mick Doohan won the 500 cc championship five times in a row from 1994 to 1998. The acclaimed former MotoGP racer was also his namesake and F1 compatriot Michael Schumacher’s neighbor in Monaco. The two became close friends during that time.

This is how Jack Doohan knew the Ferrari legend much before he could grasp the concept of F1. This is also how he received his first go-kart from Schumacher when he was merely three years old. Thanks to the spare kart and an injury from a dirt bike, Jack switched from two to four wheels at the age of five.

The gift had a butterfly effect on his life which will now see him make his F1 debut in front of his home crowd in 2025. This is the level of bond the Doohans and the Schumachers shared at the time. However, the deep connection runs deep both ways.

The man Doohan beat to the Alpine seat is named after his father

Despite never picking up any championship during his career so far, Jack Doohan earned a call-up to Alpine with sheer dedication. However, the man he beat for the seat is none other than Michael Schumacher’s son Mick.

Despite his F1 experience and relationship with Alpine, Mick Schumacher will continue to drive in the WEC. As fate would have it, young Mick is named after Jack’s father. As quoted by Crash.net, Eddie Jordan revealed the seven-time champion named his son after his friend and not his father.

He said, “Mick Schumacher isn’t named after his dad like a lot of people seem to think. Mick Schumacher is named after a person who his father, Michael, was in total awe of, a sportsman who had won five world titles back-to-back with Honda. And that is no other than Mick Doohan. As a mark of respect, Michael Schumacher called his son Mick.”

Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher would have spent time together during their childhood. Considering that connection, it’s interesting how their racing careers are panning out currently. Perhaps the two childhood friends might race in the same category in the future. For now, Jack has been given the preference over Mick in F1.