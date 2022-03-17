“They are a very controlling group” – Christian Horner mocks Mercedes by suggesting they have failed in ‘controlling’ Red Bull

“They are a very controlling group” – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hits out at Mercedes for dominating teams like McLaren, Williams, and Renault.

Christian Horner has launched a verbal missile towards Mercedes, claiming they make it a point to control teams, on and off the track.

But they have not been able to do so with their arch-rivals Red Bull, as the energy drinks company has “the essence of a race team”.

“The fundamental differences are that Mercedes is a team that has evolved over the years and grown to such a scale that it is a very well-oiled machine across all of its functions on-track, off-track, politically and media-wise, whereas we have retained the essence of a race team.

“When you turn up at our factory in Milton Keynes, your sole purpose is working for the race team to improve the car and achieve the best results we can.

“You have to be prepared to move quickly and you’ve got to be able to react quickly, not be afraid to speak up, not be afraid to speak your mind.

We are a bit more of a maverick than any other team and that is why Mercedes have not been able to control us.

“Either through engine supply or drivers, Mercedes have done that with pretty much every other team over past years. There has been an element of influence. There isn’t that influence with Red Bull and that makes us a very dangerous competitor.”

👀 — Christian Horner tryna get to sleep at night, thinking about nothin’ but Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/H4YULBXGxf — Late Brakers (@LateBrakers) March 17, 2022

Mercedes controls every team, claims Horner

The Red Bull supremo went on to add that the controlling nature is Mercedes and Toto Wolff’s mantra. This ‘mantra’ has been tested with the likes of McLaren, Renault and Williams, by providing either engines of drivers.

“That inability to control us is at the heart of the tension between us. They are a very controlling group. That is Toto’s mantra.

“Suddenly, we are playing in their back yard with the engine too. How can an energy drinks company build a chassis that takes on and beats Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, McLaren? It sits very uncomfortably.

“Now that we are taking on the power unit and attracting some of the best talent in the business, that is even worse. How can Red Bull produce a competitive engine? That’s our target.”

