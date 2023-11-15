How Lando Norris’ Good Looks Resulted in Mark Wahlberg Falling Down the F1 Rabbit Hole

In the high-speed world of F1, Lando Norris isn’t just conquering the race track; he’s also winning over a legion of female fans with dashing looks and laid-back charm. This charm has not only floored racing enthusiasts but also Hollywood royalty.

Advertisement

During the recent Netflix Cup in the glitzy city of Las Vegas, Hollywood megastar Mark Wahlberg was spotted in the audience. However, it wasn’t Wahlberh’s star power that brought him here, but his daughter, standing shyly behind him, who had fallen under Lando Norris’ spell.

Advertisement

When asked if he was an F1 fan, Wahlberg confessed it was his daughter who had reeled him in through “Drive to Survive”. While Wahlberg’s daughter was mesmerized by Norris, the 24-year-old driver was flustered that Mark Wahlberg knew who he was.

During a candid revelation., Wahlberg shared a heartwarming story of how his daughter, upon learning about the Vegas race, expected him to take her. Perplexed, he asked her, “Why are you interested?” To which all she said was: “If we’re going to go, we can only root for team McLaren.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxGet8-saEa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Intrigued, a quick search answered all of Wahlberg’s doubts about his daughter’s sudden infatuation with F1 and McLaren. In a testament to the lengths he would go for his child, Wahlberg went above and beyond, ensuring Norris‘ F1 car was delivered to their doorstep, making for a truly unforgettable moment.

Lando Norris navigates the unknown at Las Vegas

As the buzz around Norris’ off-track appeal continues. the McLaren driver heads into the Las Vegas race weekend with uncertainty shrouding his on-track performance. McLaren’s recent resurgence, boasting nine podium finishes in the last 11 races has been a remarkable turnaround from a lackluster start to the season.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the surprising competitiveness in Brazil, Norris remains pragmatic. “I don’t think we were expecting to be as competitive [in Brazil] as we have been, So we’re still surprising ourselves. I gave up on guessing where we’re going to be nowadays.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1723095936769884433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Despite the team’s podium streak, Norris remains cautious about predicting a seamless transition to a competitive edge in Vegas.

As the anticipation builds, fans including Wahlberg’s daughter, are eager to witness whether Norris can both the dazzling lights of Sin City and the unpredictable turns of F1. The only certainty? Norris doesn’t back down no matter what.