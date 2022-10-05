How Lewis Hamilton contributed in $61 Billion rise in global revenue of Mercedes’ principal partner

Lewis Hamilton helped Mercedes’ $32.6 Billion principal partner INEOS in improving the sale during Covid-19.

INEOS, a chemicals company, bought a 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team in 2020 alongside Daimler AMG and team boss Toto Wolff. The petrochemical giants then joined hands with their star driver Lewis Hamilton to help them increase sales in the Covid-19-affected economy.

Consumer needs shifted drastically as a result of the pandemic with people making long-term commitments toward hand hygiene. Capitalising on the opportunity, the UK-based company with innovation as the target launched a touch-free hand sanitiser for personal use.

INEOS joined hands with the seven-time world champion to get the word out about the product. Hamilton himself is very scrupulous about hygiene and therefore the perfect ambassador for the product.

The company found its way on Hamilton’s racesuit and thus hit the track with a global presence being carried by one of the most in-demand sponsorship personalities. Thus seeing a rise in the sale of their products.

Lewis Hamilton compared Covid-19 self-isolation to living in a zoo

It is not a mystery that Hamilton uses his fan following and influence on society to voice his opinions on social and political issues.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when a large number of the population was sceptical of the virus and refused to take vaccinations and follow safety protocols, the 7-time world champion often encouraged the public to understand the risk.

The Briton also used the Covid-19 safety norms such as self-isolation to point to the issues regarding animal rights.

In an Instagram post back then, Hamilton said, “If you are home on lockdown, perhaps you can feel a little of what the animals in captivity go through every day. Their entire lives stopped from them.”

Mercedes star lives in constant fear of Covid-19

Hamilton had tested positive for the deadly virus in 2020 ahead of the Sakhir GP. At the time George Russell subbed in for him and delivered an impressive performance.

It was the first time that Hamilton had missed a race since his debut in F1 in 2007 with McLaren. Having suffered the havoc of Covid-19 on him, the 7-time world champion got even more serious about the disease.

After recovering from the virus, Hamilton even said that he was surprised to see people neglecting the crisis as the cases came down.

“I am still at home alone, but thanks to the experience from the previous year, this can now be managed a little better,” Hamlton had told AMuS. “But you live in constant fear.”

