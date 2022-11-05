“Not bad for an F1 driver” – Watch Lewis Hamilton push $60,000 INEOS Grenadier to the limits

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton joined INEOS CEO and Mercedes F1 team’s part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, for a test drive. The duo attempted an off-road obstacle course with the new $60,000 Ineos Grenadier 4X4.

Hamilton might be the king of the race track. With 103 F1 race wins and 7 World Championship titles, some might suggest the Briton would be the best driver of all time.

We leave that debate to the fans! But right before attempting the gruelling off-road course around the Millbrook Proving Ground, Ratcliffe only had to say, “We’re like two amateurs in the car!”

Hamilton was tested across varying terrains and tracks like asphalt, gravel, a muddy hill climb and even deep water. And the adventure was enough to test the driving skills of the event the greatest of all time!

Hamilton and Ratcliffe test-drive the INEOS Grenadier

Lewis Hamilton instantly displayed his talent driving around the asphalt track. The Briton told Ratcliffe that he was enjoying driving the car and then Rattclife narrated a funny incident.

Turns out Hamilton enjoyed the vehicle that he forgot he had hit a post. The INEOS CEO added, “We nearly hit that post when you were doing your handbrake.” Hamilton shrugged it off claiming he was miles away!

Ratcliffe, amused, was however impressed by the Briton’s driving. Even claiming, “Considering you’ve not driven off-road that much, you took to that quite quickly. It’s surprising, for a Formula 1 driver.”

When Lewis Hamilton felt like James Bond

Lewis Hamilton and Jim Ratcliffe went up the ‘Hill Route’, where the crash scene from the 2006 hit Casino Royale was filmed. And the Briton felt a lot like 007 while going up the hill.

Hamilton claimed, “I’m genuinely enjoying driving this car. It felt James Bond-like. It feels like you’ve got missiles that could come out.”

The 7-time World Champion was impressed by the off-road machine and claimed he would order one. Hamilton added, “If I were to order mine, I’d do this all in black. I’ll add all those extra lights you guys have and the beefed-up wheels.”

Ratcliffe himself was amazed by the performance of the car on-road as the car was specifically designed with off-road adventure in mind. And the British Brillionare thanked Lewis for that saying, “Nobody has driven it the way Lewis has!”

The INEOS Grenadier has been in development and has been produced with the vision of being the ultimate off-road car. The deliveries will be beginning this December.

