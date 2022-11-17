“How will you win from MY Max Verstappen” – Rude fan bothers Charles Leclerc at a private dinner

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Charles Leclerc attended a private dinner for sponsors Vistajet. The Ferrari driver was joined by selected guests for a special event at the Maya Bay Restaurant in Dubai.

The dinner was going fine until the Monegasque was bothered by a particular guest who seemed to be a Max Verstappen fan. A video captured by one of the attendees shows the ‘fan’ quizzing Leclerc while he was having dinner.

The fan asked about the points difference between him and Sergio Perez. To which Leclerc answered, “Exactly the same.” But the fan immediately asked what was Leclerc’s vision for the upcoming race.

not charles having an “argument” with a max fan during dinner 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tQUlWEchw2 — clara¹⁶ (@leclercsletters) November 16, 2022

Leclerc said, “We need to finish in front. But Red Bull is a strong team.” Leclerc claimed Red Bull’s upgrade proved advantageous over Ferrari in the second part of the season. But the Monegasque is confident about claiming P2 in the Driver’s championship.

Another fan supported Leclerc and claimed that Ferrari will be winning next season. To which the certain Max fan, arrogantly asked Leclerc, “How will you win from MY Max Verstappen, my best friend!”

The absurd and rude question by the fan spoilt Leclerc’s mood who stopped responding afterwards. This shows how certain fans can cause inconvenience to F1 drivers.

Also Read: “I’ll do everything for it not to happen”: Charles Leclerc is desperate to avoid Max Verstappen from starting his era of dominance

The rude fan who interrupted Charles is a Dutch Millionaire

The fan seen bothering Charles Leclerc added that he knew Max and his father Jos Verstappen well. The fan called Max his “best friend” and said, “I was always a sponsor of his father.”

An F1 sponsor can only be someone with deep pockets. And hence fans started speculating that fan was Dutch Millionaire Michel Perridon.

Perridon is a longtime electronics and TV mogul from the Netherlands and is the founder of Trust. He is estimated to have a net worth of $250 Million Dollars.

It sounds like Michel Perridon, the (old) owner of Trust. Yes, the sponsor of Christijan Albers, Robert Doornbos and Jos Verstappen. Not my type of guy with a garage full of Bugatti’s. There is a whole story about @robertdoornboss having to pay back sponsor money! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zuL2AWvmlo — Mathijs (@ThiesK_F1) November 16, 2022

The Dutch millionaire has sponsored Jos Verstappen during his racing career and the two have good ties. Trust became one of the main sponsors of the Minardi team after Jos lured Perridon after his move in 2003.

After Jos made the move to Jordan in 2004, Trust would soon join. He also sponsored former F1 drivers Christijan Albers and Robert Doornbos and Red Bull’s F1 team in 2009,

Also Read: “Charles Leclerc is prone to errors”: Red Bull chief does not see 25-year-old Ferrari star as threat to Max Verstappen

A tough battle ahead for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc head’s to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season with a major target in mind. The Monegasque is aiming for the 2nd place finish in the Driver’s championship, a consolation to Ferrari’s failed attempt at securing the title this season.

Leclerc and Ferrari had a great start to their 2022 campaign after 2 wins in the opening 3 races. But Red Bull and Max Verstappen tackled their issues, set the pace and stole the title from the Italian team.

Charles is currently tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for P2 in the championship with 290 points. The driver who finishes ahead of the other, claims the spot.

If the two drivers finish the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP with the same points then Leclerc will be awarded P2 as he has more wins. But the battle will surely go down the wire as Red Bull desires their first 1-2 finish in the Driver’s championship.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc ‘frustration’ plays a key role in Ferrari’s sacking of Mattia Binotto after 4 seasons