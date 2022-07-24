“They make me work so much” – Claudio Castagnoli opens up about not continuing with WWE

Former WWE employee and the new joiner of AEW, Claudio Castagnoli opens up about not continuing with his former employee.

Claudio Castagnoli made the news in the recent past by stepping into the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. The debut in the company of All Elite Wrestling came on the back of the exit from WWE in the month of February. Claudio Castagnoli decided not to renew his contract and decided to move out from wrestling’s biggest company. Prior to joining Tony Khan’s AEW, the Swiss Superman had spent a decade working in the company of WWE.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Claudio Castagnoli said that he wanted to rewrite his future as a member of AEW. The decision to exit from WWE came after Castagnoli was left off the Royal Rumble show entirely this past January. The wrestler saw the exit from the big event despite being healthy.

In the interview, The Swiss Superman said that all the memories matter on his part and he is grateful for everything that he has accomplished. The former wrestler of WWE further said that his previous employers made him work very hard and that is the reason where he is today.

Claudio Castagnoli opens up about not continuing with WWE

Speaking about his exit from WWE the wrestler said that he made his decision about the exit once he left the event of Royal Rumble. He further said that post the exit, it was the time for him to take a break mentally, recharge, and come back better. Further continuing, Claudio said that he aims to get better than what he was yesterday and to be better than what he is today. He also added that he wants to be even better now than people remember. Labeling his debut at AEW as star-aligning moment, Claudio his signing at AEW “a perfect fit.”

“All the memories, they matter. I’m grateful for everything I have accomplished and I’m grateful for all those opportunities. And they make me work so much harder to get where I want to be. Once I left, I knew what I wanted and where I wanted to go, I just didn’t know if it would happen. That was also time for me to take a break mentally, recharge, and come back better. My goal is always to be better than I was yesterday, to be better tomorrow than I am today. I want to be even better now than people remember.”