mobile app bar

“I Am Happy He Is Not in Quick Car Anymore”: Lando Norris on Carlos Sainz Joining Williams

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the podium during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the podium during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP | Credits- IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz may be good friends off the track but the Briton knows very well that F1 is a fierce sport with little time for friendship once the helmet comes on. Hence, Norris is happy that Sainz, who he knows very well because of their time together as teammates at McLaren, will no longer be in a quick car next season.

When asked to share his thoughts about Sainz’s move from Ferrari to Williams next season, Norris replied, “I will miss Carlos,” an answer that the Spaniard knew was untrue. “I don’t think you will. I think it is better,” Sainz immediately said.

On being caught for his lie, Norris replied, “I am happy he is not in a quick car anymore“. The McLaren driver admittedly, wasn’t looking forward to the idea of competing wheel-to-wheel with Sainz, who would’ve pushed him to the very limit had he stayed with Ferrari.

Being a four-time Grand Prix winner with Ferrari, Sainz will find it difficult to adjust at Williams, a team that is likely to be fighting for points at best.

He made a gloomy admission about what he expects at Williams after the post-season test at Abu Dhabi. “I know I won’t be fighting for wins and podiums in the next few years,” he said. Since he is aware of where Williams is at the moment, he makes his difficult decision to join the Grove-based outfit only after exhausting all other options.

Sainz was desperate to move to another top-team

Soon after Ferrari confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would replace Sainz, many expected the Spaniard to be one of the most sought-after drivers because of both his exceptional pace and the race-winning experience he would bring. However, when no offer from a top team came his way, several people, including Williams team principal James Vowles, were amazed.

Vowles could not believe his luck, that Sainz was available. However, as per Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore, there was a good reason why some teams were reluctant to sign the 30-year-old.

I spoke with Sainz. He was interesting for us, but only for four years,” Briatore explained to AMuS. “It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years“.

With reports claiming that Sainz also has an exit clause with Williams if a top side like Red Bull comes calling, it makes sense why teams like Alpine would prefer to sign a driver that would help them have a more stable line-up.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these