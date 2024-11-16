“I Am Next on the List”: Isack Hadjar on His Prospects of Joining Red Bull

HADJAR Isack (fra), Red Bull Junior Team Driver & Reserve Driver, portrait Canal + during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

As the 2024 Formula 1 season approaches its end, rumors are growing about potential driver changes within the Red Bull Racing family, which includes both the main Red Bull team and its sister team, RB. Amidst the rumors, Formula 2 driver and Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar has expressed optimism about his chances of being next in line for promotion.

As shared on X (formerly Twitter), Hadjar spoke to Motorsport.com France where he was asked about his chances of moving up to Formula 1. He responded, “I would say there is a chance. Of course, it doesn’t depend on me. There are a lot of things going on at RB and Red Bull so anything can happen. But of course, I am next on the list. It’s just a fact.”

“I don’t know what decisions they are going to make. But in any case, I am there and I am trying to be ready for next year anyway,” he added.

Hadjar has made a strong case for himself in the 2024 Formula 2 season. The 20-year-old currently sits second in the championship standings with 165 points, with two rounds remaining.

He has impressed with four feature race wins, giving Red Bull a reason to keep him in the mix. However, a promotion to the main Red Bull team seems unlikely at this stage. RB, though, could be a more realistic starting point for Hadjar in Formula 1.

Hadjar admits to being at a disadvantage compared to other young drivers

RB’s current lineup — Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson — are ahead of Hadjar in the pecking order for a Red Bull Racing seat, simply because they are already competing in the pinnacle of motorsports, a fact the Frenchamn is aware of. Lawson is supposedly being auditioned for the seat alongside Max Verstappen since he replaced Daniel Ricciardo earlier in the season.

“They are looking for a fast driver, and [Lawson] has proven that he is,” Hadjar admitted. Hadjar also acknowledged his disadvantage compared to other young drivers like Oliver Bearman, who will drive for Haas in 2025. “I have a lack of experience and a total lack of experience in a Formula 1 car,” he added.

If Red Bull does choose to promote Lawson to partner with Verstappen, it could open the door for Hadjar to join RB. Such a move would allow Hadjar to gain valuable experience at the highest level of motorsport while continuing his development under the Red Bull family.