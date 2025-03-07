Lewis Hamilton Spotted Endorsing $1990 Worth New Ferrari Jeans Ahead of a Driver’s Presentation Event in Milan

The whole world already saw Ferrari’s new livery at the F1 75 launch two weeks ago. Moreover, seeing Lewis Hamilton in red overalls standing next to a Scuderia challenger was a truly surreal moment for those present at the O2 Arena in London. But it’s not quite a Ferrari launch unless it has thousands of passionate Tifosi, dressed in team colors, chanting in Italian.

Ferrari’s sponsors UniCredit took care of that with a grander event, exclusively for the Italian team, which took place in Milan yesterday.

Hamilton, for the first time, appeared at a public Ferrari event in Italy, proudly sporting the team’s merchandise. In the build-up, the Briton was seen wearing a team jersey paired with a coat and jeans. At first glance, it seemed like Hamilton had mixed and matched his outfit, combining his Ferrari apparel with jeans from another brand.

But soon, it was clear that the jeans too, belonged to Ferrari.

Yes, Ferrari doesn’t just make fast cars. They have their own clothing line too. The pair of jeans Hamilton wore to Milan were labeled as ‘Five-pocket trousers in frayed faded denim’ on Ferrari’s website and were priced at $1,990.

he’s loving this Ferrari life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kBQVgoBKWE — Amber (@_xa44) March 7, 2025

“All round ambassador,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the impact of the seven-time champion’s presence at the Maranello-based outfit.

Not only is Hamilton statistically F1’s greatest driver of all time, but he’s also one of the most marketable athletes in the world. And it showed, with Ferrari merchandise running out of stock just weeks after his arrival.

Ferrari could not have found a better driver to promote their products than fashionista Hamilton.

Hamilton’s love and success in fashion

The 40-year-old has spoken about his love for the world of fashion in countless interviews in the past. “For me, though, fashion is about freeing yourself — it’s about self-expression; it’s about you…” Hamilton said in an interview with Vogue.

Before joining Ferrari, Hamilton was one of the faces of the New York-based brand Tommy Hilfiger and developed a close relationship with the founder himself. When Hamilton announced his departure from Mercedes — the team Tommy Hilfiger sponsored — the brand followed suit, ending their partnership as well.

While Tommy Hilfiger remains open to finding new ambassadors, replacing Hamilton in F1 will be nearly impossible.

Beyond racing, Hamilton has significantly impacted the fashion industry, particularly by uplifting marginalized designers. At the 2021 Met Gala, he purchased a table exclusively for young black fashion designers, giving them a platform to showcase their work.

Pure magic last night. These designers — Kenneth Nicholson, Theophilio, Jason Rembert — deserve this moment just as much as any other designer who attends the Met Gala. The goal is, and always will be, to open doors for young Black creatives pic.twitter.com/H11q1kDWj7 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 14, 2021

Ferrari factored all of this in when signing the seven-time champion on a reported $100 million-a-year deal. Not only will he be a key figure on the track, but he will also serve as a trailblazer off it, elevating Ferrari’s lifestyle and luxury brand ventures.