“I am Stronger Than You”: Deebo Samuel to Lando Norris After Doing Neck Exercise

NFL receiver Deebo Samuel took part in a segment with McLaren’s Lando Norris, where they did neck exercises to show how difficult training can get for F1 drivers. In the end, Samuel determined that his neck was stronger than Norris’.

The video of Samuel and Norris’ gym session was posted on YouTube by NFL and was titled ‘Lando Norris Teaches Deebo Samuel How to be a Formula 1 Driver’.

Norris highlighted the importance of neck training, emphasizing that for a non-F1 athlete to jump into the car and drive at high speeds, the biggest shock would be the immense force exerted on the neck. To prepare for this, Norris and his trainer revealed a special exercise designed to simulate the ‘G-Force’ applied to drivers’ necks during races.

Norris set up the equipment, and the trainer applied 15 kilos (33 lbs) of pressure on his neck. He revealed that it was just 2Gs. “Nice and light”, he revealed. Norris was asked to get into position and turn his head left and right 15 times, to replicate the feeling of being inside an F1 car traveling at high speed around corners.

Next, it was Samuel’s turn. And after just a few seconds, he declared “I am stronger than you [Norris].”

However, for F1 drivers, the training is far more intense in reality. They must withstand G-forces far greater than 2G, especially during crashes or collisions. To put it into context, Max Verstappen’s 2021 British GP crash registered a 51G impact.

On circuits with high-speed corners, drivers regularly endure 4-5Gs through certain turns. It’s not just the left or right-hand corners either — the sudden sharp braking zones also demand a strong neck to prevent injuries.