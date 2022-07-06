“I can’t stand having to drive at the back” – Max Verstappen reveals why he will leave $53.3 Million per year contract with Red Bull behind

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wishes to quit F1 for a different car class if the Red Bull team is not competitive enough to win races.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen in his own words expressed his desire of leaving Formula One after his contract expiry in 2028.

The Dutchman signed a new contract with Red Bull in March of this year keeping him in this motorsport for the next six years. He currently leads the world championship with 181 points.

Verstappen is looking to defend his F1 championship after an impressive start to his 2022 season. Will he leave breaking Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s record remains to be seen.

Max Verstappen sticking to Red Bull until 2028

Red Bull gave Max Verstappen, the longest and most lucrative F1 contract to date. However, the Dutchman looks to already be planning his future outside the sport.

He will consider retiring from the sport altogether if he fails to win any races by the 2028 season. With the arrival of Porsche and Audi, it remains to be seen how things turn out.

Verstappen was pretty adamant that he will not be switching teams during this contract tenure. He stated: “Right now I really wouldn’t want to ride for any other team. If you feel good about something and it works, why change?”

Max Verstappen’s alternative careers to F1

The 2021 World Champion is also like other motorsports ventures as he drove in plenty of other sim races. He stated that he would like to drive a different class of cars if he fails to win at the top level in F1.

Verstappen explained about his 2028 exit from F1 stating: “Maybe I’ll stop by that time I’ll have been driving around in Formula 1 for a while. It depends a bit on whether the car is good and I still compete for the prizes. I can’t stand having to drive at the back.”

Well, there are six years to go and things can change very quickly in F1. Max Verstappen will be hoping to win the next race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria this weekend.

