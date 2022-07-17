“I could give Lewis a run for the money” – When Max Verstappen almost applied for Mercedes

Max Verstappen and Mercedes shared a friendly banter following Nico Rosberg’s retirement and that aged finely.

Max Verstappen shares a heated rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. Following the 2021 title rivalry, the incidents soured relations between the two drivers. Even Red Bull and Mercedes do not see eye-to-eye.

But back in 2017, things were a lot calmer. Nico Rosberg had won the 2016 Driver’s Championship in the last race of the season. He broke Lewis Hamilton’s trot to claim his 3rd consecutive title.

But Nico decided to hang up his racing shoes at the end of the season. This left a crucial vacant seat in Mercedes’s driver line-up. And Mercedes shared a peculiar email received from a certain Dutch driver.

Eventually, this role was filled by Williams driver, Valterri Bottas. The Finn would finish 3rd in his first season with Mercedes. His Williams seat was replaced by Lance Stroll.

The season saw Ferrari giving a tough fight to Mercedes. Sebastian Vettel had his closest shot at his 5th Championship title. But lost to Lewis by 46 points ahead of him.

Meanwhile Red Bull saw two of the brightest talents in the grid fight it out on track. Max Verstappen would finish behind Daniel Ricciardo and the duo will remain teammates till the 2017 season end. This would be the longest driver partnership Red Bull witnessed since Vettel-Webber from 2009-2013.

Max Verstappen flirts with Mercedes on joining them

Mercedes tagged Max Verstappen on the post with the caption, “Reference please.” It featured a screenshot of the email. The email was sent to Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes F1 team.

The driver said he was keen to fill the seat left by Nico. He added, “I also think I could give Lewis a run for the money in your fabulous car.” Along with it, he mentions a stint in Dutch DNRT racing and said he holds a Formula License.

my job application is at least the best from the ones you got send isn’t it?😉😂 #F1 #humor — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 2, 2016

He adds, “I think I will have a shot at the title in 2017.” And said, his motivation to drive and win titles for Mercedes is high. The email ends with a sly statement reading, “You can contact Max Verstappen for further reference.”

should I pick up guys?? pic.twitter.com/fF3f7oSkzL — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 2, 2016

To this Max replied, “My job application is at least the best of the ones you got sent isn’t it?” And Mercedes ask him to come for an interview at the office the next day. Max even tweeted a photoshopped image of Wolff video calling him.

