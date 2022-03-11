F1

“I couldn’t cope anymore”– Christian Horner tells Max Verstappen how his father once scared Alain Prost

"I couldn't cope anymore"– Christian Horner tells Max Verstappen how his father once scared Alain Prost
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?: LA Lakers release knee injury report ahead of matchup against Kyle Kuzma and co.
Next Article
Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs LA Lakers?: Washington Wizards release wrist injury report ahead of big matchup against LeBron James and co.
F1 Latest News
"I couldn't cope anymore"– Christian Horner tells Max Verstappen how his father once scared Alain Prost
“I couldn’t cope anymore”– Christian Horner tells Max Verstappen how his father once scared Alain Prost

Christian Horner talks about the time when Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, scared former world…