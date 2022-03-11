“I couldn’t cope anymore”– Christian Horner tells Max Verstappen how his father once scared Alain Prost

Christian Horner talks about the time when Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, scared former world champion, Alain Prost.

Jos Verstappen is among the most tough-looking personalities in F1. Max Verstappen has also kept no secret about his father’s harsh principles while developing him for Formula 1.

But nobody in their right mind would imagine the senior Verstappen to scare the legend of sport Alain Prost. During the third episode of Netflix’s docu-series Drive To Survive, Christian Horner shares an anecdote to the 24-year-old race driver involving his father.

Horner revealed how Jos scared Prost while driving in a car so much that the Frenchman couldn’t cope with the fright and had to stop the car.

“Prost was telling me a story about your dad. Gave him a lift to the airport,” said Horner to Verstappen. “And he scared him so much, he said ‘I made him stop the car because I couldn’t cope anymore’.”

Verstappen listening to this story about his father, couldn’t help but only laugh. Not his fault. It is something unusual to scare a four-time F1 champion by speed.

Like father, like son 👨‍👦 1997 saw Jan Magnussen, Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen racing together in F1. Fast forward to 2022, and now their sons are racing against each other 👏#F1 #Autosport pic.twitter.com/bvBnmxd3u5 — Autosport (@autosport) March 9, 2022

Also read: Geri Horner calls their family horse a “Bottas character”

Alain Prost left his only remaining connection to F1

Prost, one of the best drivers to grace F1, was helping Alpine as an adviser until 2021. The former F1 driver resigned at the end of the 2021 season and talked about his sad departure from the team.

He claimed that within Alpine, there is no respect has been left towards him, as he argued that he and Alpine were expected to release a statement together.

“I am very disappointed how this news has been announced today,” said Prost. “It was agreed that we would announce together with Alpine team! No respect sorry!”

“I have refused the offer made to me in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 season because of a personal relationship and I was right! To the Enstone [Alpine] and Viry team I will miss you.”

Max Verstappen not in DTS

The new season of Drive To Survive missed Verstappen’s insights n the famous feud against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. For the Dutchman, the series is highly exaggerated and controversial. Hence, he doesn’t want to involve himself in the production of the series.

Verstappen once again will be taking on against Hamilton in the 2022 season for the championship. It only remains to be seen who will conquer the field this time.

Also read: Max Verstappen reacts to new W13 design revealed in Bahrain