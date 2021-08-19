“I don’t have to lie about that” – Formula E champion Nyck de Vries reveals F1 dream amidst Williams speculation

“I don’t have to lie about that” – Mercedes’ Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is glad about comments made by boss Toto Wolff but is keeping his options open outside of F1.

Nyck de Vries is turning out to be a hidden gem in the motorsports world. He won the F2 crown in 2019, and just two years later, is now the reigning Formula E champion.

No wonder, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wants to see him in Formula 1 soon. The Dutch driver is aware of Wolff’s wishes and is honored to hear them, which if fulfilled, would signify a meteoric rise for him.

“I heard what [Wolff] said about me, and I am honored that someone of such stature links me to Formula 1.

“On the other hand, I also know that you cannot control whether you get a place there next season. Whether this world title has brought Formula 1 a step closer? It certainly opens doors. Winning championships contributes to the opportunities you get.

“In three years I have won a major championship twice. Of course, that does something to me. At the same time, I am quite modest and I would prefer to put this World title aside to focus fully on my future.”

Nyck de Vries keeping his options open

Apart from winning F2 and Formula E, de Vries has also competed in Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship and has the additional responsibility of being the Mercedes reserve driver.

Safe to say, he’s keeping his options open, despite having the obvious desire of getting into Formula 1. If it indeed happens next season, the team would have to be Williams, in the unlikely case of him being preferred over another Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

“I don’t have to lie about that [desire to get into F1].

“I have chosen a different path my whole career, so it is not impossible that I will realise my dream. But ultimately, racing in Formula 1 is not enough in itself. I always look for my challenges, everywhere. Also, there, if the opportunity arises.”

