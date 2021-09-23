“I don’t really listen to what these individuals talk about”– Lewis Hamilton responds to Helmut Marko’s “suddenly injured” statement

“I don’t really listen to what these individuals talk about”– Lewis Hamilton reacts to Helmut Marko’s “suddenly injured” remarks.

Helmut Marko made a controversial statement when he claimed: “a show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured.” This came after when Hamilton complained about physical discomfort after the collision with Max Verstappen.

Two weeks after the incident in Italy, Hamilton has responded to Marko by claiming that he doesn’t pay heed to whatever Marko and his allies have to speak about him.

HALO SAVES A LIFE AGAIN :

Lewis Hamilton avoided a massive injury thanks to the Halo.

One thing that every one will agree on is that driver safety is something that should always be kept paramount.

#Formula1 #ItalianGP #lewishamilton pic.twitter.com/DqLEYIC5OK — Sports News and Update (@SportUpdate24) September 12, 2021

“I mean, I don’t really listen to what these individuals talk about,” Hamilton told media, including RacingNews365.com, at the Sochi Autodrom.

“It’s natural, when a car lands on your head, you’re gonna have some sort of discomfort. As I said, I definitely felt something after the race, and then I said I was gonna get it checked out.”

“I worked with Angela straight after the race, and during the flight, and had check-ups the next day. Then we just worked on it through the week with acupuncture and everything.”

Hamilton admitted he still feels fortunate to have escaped from the crash without serious injury. In a millisecond, anything can happen, so I did feel grateful to come out of it not severely injured,” he said. “We move on.”

Sochi is the place to catch up

Verstappen already has a grid penalty to serve, which he obtained in Monza, and on top of that, Red Bull is also considering giving Verstappen a new engine.

Though the decision would be taken after the qualifying, Red Bull would examine the weather situation before finalizing a decision. So, if Verstappen takes a new power unit, he would be starting from the back of the grid.

Charles Leclerc is also taking his fourth engine of the season and is already confirmed to start from the last until Verstappen elevates him for a position above.