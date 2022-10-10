“I don’t see myself racing until I’m 40” – Max Verstappen reveals his future plans after winning 2nd championship title

Max Verstappen won the second championship title of his career last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix with 4 more races to go.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his second championship title at the 22 Japanese Grand Prix. And while his contract with Red Bull runs until the 2028 season, he says that he does not want to stretch his career in F1.

The Dutch driver feels that there are a lot of interesting things for him to do apart from racing in F1 and he wants to try his hands at those.

However, this does not mean that he is not enjoying his time at the pinnacle of motorsport. Verstappen made it clear that currently, he is having fun in the sport but that does not mean that he wants to stretch it until he is 40.

Talking about his future, the 2-time world champion admitted that his contract with the Red Bull team runs until 2028 but after that whether or he will continue to race depends on unknown factors.

Max Verstappen does not care too much about records

The Dutchman’s current contract that runs until the end of 2028 offers him the possibility to break several records. If in case, Verstappen manages to claim the title every single year, he will be an 8-time champion, breaking the record of the most title wins at 7 set by Michael Schumacher.

Though, the chances of this happening are meek. Several changes in the car design would be brought up in the future which Red Bull could interpret wrong and step on the wrong foot.

There are also the 2026 F1 engine regulations that could harm the Dutchman’s drive for title. In addition to this is if a competitive rival emerges on the track to take the Verstappen’s streak down.

Nevertheless, the 2-time champion does not care about breaking records as much as fans do.

What’s next for the 25-year-old?

Now that Verstappen has been crowned as the 2-time F1 champion of the world but he still can break records.

Having already won 12 of the 18 races in the 2022 season, if the Dutchman takes one more win in the remaining four races, he would equal the record of most victories of 13 set by Michael Schumacher(2004) and Sebastian Vettel(2013).

The Dutchman could also break the record of winning the title with the biggest points gap to the driver in P2. Currently, the 25-year-old driver is 113 points clear of his teammate Sergio Perez in P2 and he will need at least 43 more points to break the record.

The record for this currently stands with Vettel who won the 2013 title against Fernando Alonso with a points gap of 155.

