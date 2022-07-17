“I don’t think about danger”– Charles Leclerc explains why he didn’t leave racing even after Jules Bianchi and Anthoine Hubert’s death in accidents

While pursuing his career in F1, Charles Leclerc has seen a good number of tragedies, yet he couldn’t be moved away from his dream.

Charles Leclerc was destined to be in Formula 1. From an early age, he is talent was unavoidable. Therefore, Ferrari took their chance and brought him to the academy, and now he races for them in F1.

However, it could have been easy for Leclerc to leave motorsport racing. His close ones, like Jules Bianchi and Anthoine Hubert, were victims of fatal motorsport accidents.

Meanwhile, he also lost his father in between to cancer. Therefore, seeing so many deaths in a span of such a short time would have made him repulsive to the idea of motorsport.

But he remained committed to the sport and has reached its pinnacle. Leclerc explains why he never got moved away from his ambitions despite realising twice the risk in it.

“I don’t think about danger,” said Leclerc. “I was extremely close to Jules and Anthoine I had known since we were young. It’s very, very difficult to see people you have known but aren’t here anymore because of the sport you love most.”

“But I don’t think about stopping. I’ve been programmed to do this since I was young. There is nothing else I can do. I’m just good at driving.”

Also read: Former F1 driver says Mick Schumacher’s anger bringing his father’s traits out

Charles Leclerc did what his father always wanted him to do

Leclerc admits that he was extremely affected by the deaths he has seen of his close ones in the past few years. But he points out that he always did what his father wanted.

2019 #BelgiumGP

Charles 1st win 🏆 after #AH19 tragic death.

His 2017 #F2 Baku Pole position & win days after his Father’s passing. pic.twitter.com/b8xdlMxVzo — Bella🧡🏁 (@BellaBam8) September 1, 2021

“I asked myself what my father would have wanted me to do at that moment,” said the Monegasque. “The answer came up pretty quickly – to race and to win. Both objectives were achieved.

“I was extremely close to my father. He had basically done everything for me. I went straight to Baku and then came back to do what I needed with my family.

“The only things I felt guilty about [were] putting the passing of my father and a friend out of my mind. But it was only for a couple of hours.”

Also read: Charles Leclerc to journalist who called him Jules by accident once