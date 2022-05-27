“Even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy”– Sebastian Vettel claims Monaco with 2022 cars is more complicated

Sebastian Vettel feels that the 2022 cars have made driving at Monaco even more difficult as the cars have expanded in size.

The Monaco Grand Prix is among the most tedious destination on the calendar. The narrow lanes and sharp turns have never been easy for F1 drivers.

And with time, the F1 cars have only got bigger in size. Thus, it is even more difficult for the drivers to have smooth runs on the track. A minor mistake or a lock-up can potentially end a driver in the wall.

Even Monaco’s local hero Charles Leclerc never had an easy day at Monte Carlo. In 2022, the F1 cars have got bigger in size compared to their predecessors. Moreover, even the tyres have gained a few inches.

Sebastian Vettel speaking on the issues drivers are facing with the new generation cars in Monaco, said that even the corner at the tunnel is no longer easy.

“It feels completely different with the new cars. The biggest difference is the larger tyres. You have a completely different view of things that lie ahead of you. Then the cars are sprung so hard that even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy,” said the German, according to AMuS.

Sebastian Vettel is unsure of going with which setup

On the first day of the Monaco GP, Vettel finished P9 in both practice sessions. The German is still confused about which setup he should choose ahead of the qualifying and race.

#AMuS Vettel is not quite sure which way to go with the setup: “We tried a few new things today and now we have to see from the data what works best.” — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 27, 2022

Vettel has scored blank in the last two races, though in Miami, a collision by Mick Schumacher was at fault. So, he would be eyeing to get a good qualifying result to aim for points for Aston Marin at Monaco.

In his second year at Aston Martin, Vettel hasn’t seen much success as of now. His absence from the first two races this season due to Covid-19 was another blow to his 2022’s prospects.

