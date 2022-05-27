F1

“Even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy”– Sebastian Vettel claims Monaco with 2022 cars is more complicated

"Even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy"– Sebastian Vettel claims Monaco with 2022 cars is more complicated
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Nikola Jokic will be earning $350/second if he signs that supermax!": How Nuggets MVP can make an average American's annual wage in less than 4 minutes
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy"– Sebastian Vettel claims Monaco with 2022 cars is more complicated
“Even the corner in the tunnel is no longer easy”– Sebastian Vettel claims Monaco with 2022 cars is more complicated

Sebastian Vettel feels that the 2022 cars have made driving at Monaco even more difficult…