Lewis Hamilton wants the British fans to move forward and forget the 2021 season result

Lewis Hamilton believes the British crowd can do better than booing Max Verstappen due to the 2021 season-ending.

Lewis Hamilton lost the world championship to arch-rival Max Verstappen in some fashion in Abu Dhabi last year. However, he does not look to be challenging for the world title this year.

This is mainly due to Red Bull and Ferrari’s machine superiority at the current stage of the year. Hamilton is sixth in the driver’s world championship currently.

Those 2021 season wounds are still fresh in the eyes of British fans as they booed Max Verstappen loudly during the post-qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton felt disappointed with the British crowd booed Max Verstappen

At the Dutch Grand Prix last year, the Dutch fans booed Hamilton as well. Things got really personal by the end of the season for both the drivers.

The Briton disagreed with the crowd booing Verstappen and found them a ‘bit disappointing’. He added: “I think we’re better than that. I would say we don’t need to do booing.”

Hamilton addressed the British crowd on how they should keep their emotions in check during a sporting event for the better. He also wants the crowd to let go of the past and help push all the drivers to perform better.

The seven-time world champion added: “I don’t think we need to do that. We should be here, pushing everybody. Doesn’t make any difference when you boo somebody. They’ve already made the mistake or whatever it is, so”

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff want fans to let the past be the past

Hamilton thanked the British fans for their showing their support and acknowledging the driver’s championship of last year. He added: “But, I really do appreciate the support that I have here. And maybe some of them are feeling the pain from last year, still.”

Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff also discussed this particular booing incident. He believes that none of the drivers deserves booing for whatever happened in the past season.

In conclusion, he stated: “But if you’re not into the other guys just remain silent. I think that would be a good way. None of the drivers deserves any booing. Whatever happened last year, whatever the competition is.”

