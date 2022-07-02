“Lewis Hamilton is not the only Hamilton with bold fashion choices”: Mercedes superstar’s dog Roscoe was spotted wearing a $200 Dolce & Gabbana outfit

Lewis Hamilton’s beloved dog was sporting a $200 limited edition Dolce & Gabbana outfit ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Roscoe Hamilton, Lewis’s nine-year-old dog is a regular face in the paddock and is one of the most adored characters in the Silver Arrows garage. Roscoe has been a member of the Hamilton family since 2013, the same year Lewis bought another bulldog, coco.

Dogs have been a part of Lewis Hamilton’s life since childhood. The Mercedes driver mentioned that he would like to carry on the family tradition of having dogs.

Although being a Formula One driver involves a lot of travelling, the 37-year-old is rarely seen travelling without his adorable English bulldog.

Moreover, the bulldog enjoys a popular fanbase and has his own Instagram page with more than 450k followers including F1 driver Pierre Gasly and others.

Lewis Hamilton is known for his bold and iconic fashion choices in the paddock as well as on the red carpet, but he’s not the only Hamilton with bold fashion choices.

Roscoe has been previously spotted wearing well-known labels like Dolce & Gabbana. He was seen wearing a face mask and a shirt from the Dolce & Gabbana x DJ Khaled collaboration.

According to reports, the mask is priced at roughly $78, while the $134 butterfly-themed shirt has already been sold out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roscoe Hamilton (@roscoelovescoco)

Over the years, Hamilton has also been spotted wearing Dolce & Gabbana, particularly at the 2017 Met Gala. Roscoe’s Instagram page also showcases his other exquisite outfits including the extravagant collection of the Dog-Friendly Co brand.

Read also: Kevin Magnussen warned to steer clear of the Mercedes driver ahead of British GP

Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe earns $700 a day!

Fans can clearly witness Roscoe’s popularity from his social media following. He has been a model since 2018 and Lewis claims that his bulldog makes $700 a day from his modelling gigs.

Though, his career should not come as a surprise, given that both of Roscoe’s parents are champions in dog shows. “He gets paid $700 dollars a day, it’s ridiculous, and he gets his treat, he loves it,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton had another English bulldog named Coco, who unfortunately passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack. Since then, he has been more concerned about Roscoe’s health issues too and has spoken about how he tries to keep him around more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roscoe Hamilton (@roscoelovescoco)

“I try to take him to as many as possible because Roscoe’s getting old. And I don’t know how long I’ll have him around. So, I’m trying to keep him with me everywhere.”

“He’s my best friend. I can confide in him, and he brings me happiness every day. When I go training, he’s sad when I leave. And when I get back, he’s super happy. It’s a funny interaction!”

Read also: Lewis Hamilton receives major blow to record breaking British GP win hopes