F1

“I don’t want to go back to the difficulties of that situation there”: Toto Wolff says the pressure of the current championship battle is nothing compared to the battle in 2016

"I don’t want to go back to the difficulties of that situation there": Toto Wolff says the pressure of the current championship battle is nothing compared to the battle in 2016
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton has a slight edge": Former F1 World Champion predicts a victory for the Mercedes driver in the season finale in Abu Dhabi
Next Article
"It didn't seem right to pop champagne in Boston, as all I ever wanted to do was win a championship in Indiana": Reggie Miller opens about the time he turned down an offer play alongside the Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen
F1 Latest News
"I don’t want to go back to the difficulties of that situation there": Toto Wolff says the pressure of the current championship battle is nothing compared to the battle in 2016
“I don’t want to go back to the difficulties of that situation there”: Toto Wolff says the pressure of the current championship battle is nothing compared to the battle in 2016

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels the championship battle this year between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen…