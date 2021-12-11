“You can’t just go and pluck something out of the air” – Red Bull and Mercedes reiterate the importance of fair and consistent decision-making on part of the FIA race stewards

“You can’t just go and pluck something out of the air” – Red Bull and Mercedes bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are both concerned with the inconsistency shown by the race stewards throughout the season.

With the season to be decided on the final race of the season, it is imperative that the umpiring needs to be consistent and top-notch.

This hasn’t always been the case this season, with prime challenger Max Verstappen of Red Bull suffering the most out of it. It all came to a boil after he was awarded two penalties worth 15 seconds in last weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP.

His boss Christian Horner is clearly unhappy with it, and has urged the FIA to be more consistent in their approach, all to ensure the deserving wins in Abu Dhabi.

“Again, it comes back to you want consistency overall.

“What happened in turn four, what happened wherever it was should apply to this race.

“You can’t just go and pluck something out of the air and say ‘ok that is what we will now apply’ because I think that would make a mockery of the policing of the championship.”

Race director Michael Masi has highlighted a series of clauses in the rules to do with fair racing ahead of the F1 title decider, including the potential for withdrawal of championship points for transgressors pic.twitter.com/9tE3XS8lQ6 — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) December 9, 2021

Toto Wolff highlights the importance of communication

Horner’s Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff has suggested the FIA do a very detailed briefing with the drivers and elaborate on the do’s and don’t’s for the extravaganza in the United Arab Emirates.

“We had our opinions on Brazil but it is important for this race and for the future to make it clear to the drivers that it is well understood.

“We have heard comments that it wasn’t well understood and at the end, it is the drivers that need to judge when starting a race what is on and what is not on.

“I think in that respect, it is important to reiterate that this weekend.”

Also Read “An amazing journey, an amazing championship” – Hear it from Red Bull boss Christian Horner as we brace ourselves for the epic season finale at Abu Dhabi