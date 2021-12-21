“I have a different feel”– Lewis Hamilton hints about retirement from F1 with rumours looming around

Lewis Hamilton talks about his possible retirement from F1 with rumours looming around his exit as he has won possibly everything.

Lewis Hamilton has won possibly everything in F1. Most number of wins, and joint-most number of championships.

He is the only race driver in F1 to win a race in every F1 season he competed in. Thus, it tells that he has already written his legacy in the most advanced motorsport.

However, Hamilton admits that he doesn’t have a similar driver like he used to have in previous years while competing in F1.

“When I was younger, all I could think about was training and winning and being the best I could be,” said Hamilton to Town and Country Mag before the F1 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. “Now, I have a different feel.”

Hamilton further claims that he wouldn’t mind someone younger coming and dominating the sport. He adds that he clearly sees himself at a different phase of his career.

“That’s the million-dollar question, really,” he said. “Yes, I want to win but I’m in a place where I really want to see everyone succeed.”

Lewis Hamilton: F1 is more than titles

The seven-time world champion further talked about the changes he wants to bring to the world through the platform he got in F1.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a driver that you hire and it’s kind of a service relationship,” he said. “’I don’t want to just make you guys successful in the race.”

“How can we be impactful and help people?’ Now, with the commission’s findings, we can see some of the reasons racing lacks diversity and we’re working together as a sport to create a better pipeline. And as a team, we’re leading the effort.”

Hamilton has been at the forefront while speaking against racism. He also urged F1 under the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement to do more against the social issue.

