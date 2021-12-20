“There is too much pressure on his shoulders”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants new FIA President to help under fire Race Director Michael Masi

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko asks the new FIA President to develop solutions that’ll help race director Michael Masi next season.

The 2021 F1 season has been one of the best in recent history. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s colossal fight for the World Title will surely go down in history as one of the greatest rivalries this sport has ever seen.

However, in addition to the racing on the track, this season hasn’t been devoid of drama off it. In particular, F1’s race director Michael Masi found himself in hot water with several team bosses over allegations of making inconsistent decisions.

His controversial decision making during the last few laps of the season finale in Abu Dhabi took the world of sports by storm. Several current and former F1 drivers have criticized Masi for his inconsistency, and only a handful have defended him.

I am truly honoured to be elected President of the @FiA. Thank you all so much. I am humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me and the team and we pledge to govern in the interests of all members. pic.twitter.com/9E7TiG0PyG — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) December 17, 2021

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has sympathized with the Aussie race official. After Mohammed Ben Sulayem was sworn in as the new FIA president, Marko called for the Emirati to ease Masi’s situation.

“The new FIA president will have to come up with a new system that will help Masi. Because he can’t do it alone.” said Marko.

Also read: Red Bull team boss visited Mercedes’ headquarter after the conclusion of Abu Dhabi GP

The rules of the sport have to be simplified, says the Red Bull Chief

Mercedes and Red Bull fiercely fought over verdicts handed out by race control all season long. Whenever they were involved in an on-field scrap, the matter escalated off it. On top of that, neither team seemed happy with what the stewards decided.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently admitted that Team Principals shouldn’t speak to Masi mid-race. Marko becomes the latest person to second that thought.

“At the moment there is too much pressure on his shoulders. I think that team managers and team bosses should no longer be able to speak to Masi. Through a direct line during a race.” the 78-year-old continued.

“In addition, the rules need to be simplified. Too many decisions have been made that have displeased either us or Mercedes. There needs to be more uniformity in the judgements.”

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race