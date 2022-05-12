“I have been spoiled”– Sebastian Vettel frustrated with outside top-10 finishes with Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel who was hired by Aston Martin to take them to the top has only seen a downward spiral in his performances.

Aston Martin broke into the F1 in 2021 with loads of expectations. Its predecessor Racing Point managed to have an electrifying season in 2020 when they finished fourth in the championship.

Moreover, the hiring of a veteran driver like Sebastian Vettel raised the hopes of the F1 fans. But the Silverstone based team hasn’t managed to raise itself to the expectations.

In 2022, it was the last team on the grid to fetch any point in the season. Vettel who had an underwhelming 2021, and with 2022 not being any better even with his praise-worthy performances, can’t regularly break into the top-10.

Vettel’s majority career has been on the other side of the spectrum, winning races or at least being regular on the podium. Now, this new lifestyle on the track is bothering him, and he accepts that he is “spoiled”.

“I’m interested in winning,” Vettel told AFP. “I haven’t made a decision yet about my future but I have been spoiled because I was at the front and I know how it is, and it feels amazing.”

“As a team, it’s not a secret, we wanted to be at the front, but are now at the back. We’re working very, very hard. It’s just at the back of the field, you have no reward. I didn’t mind when I started but finishing outside of the top 10 isn’t what I am here for. I want to win.”

Can Aston Martin with Sebastian Vettel ever attain glory?

Aston Martin had to go through the first two races of the season without the services of Vettel. The German race driver was out of action due to COVID-19.

Since his first race in the season in Melbourne, Vettel has managed to pick four points in the table. It could have been more if he hadn’t crashed with Mick Schumacher in Miami.

Vettel makes no secret that his future at Aston Martin depends on being able to give him a competitive car there. “I want to win,” emphasizes the four-time world champion again in an interview with ‘AFP’. Motorsport-Total — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 12, 2022

Nevertheless, Aston Martin and Vettel are unable to reach the level, that both parties foresaw before joining hands. Now, it remains to be seen how long this alliance will stay before one decides to move on.

