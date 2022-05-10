“It better get Sebastian Vettel a podium at some race”- Aston Martin are set to bring in major defining upgrades to the AMR22 at the Spanish Grand Prix

Reports suggest Aston Martin will bring in upgrades to the car at the Spanish GP, upping the hopes for Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

After a very difficult start to the season, Aston Martin finally look like they are getting somewhere. They had a major management reshuffle over the summer, when long time team principal Otmar Szafnauer left the outfit.

Mike Krack replaced him at the team, and has a daunting task at hand. The first two races of the year were tough, particularly because of Vettel’s absence due to a positive Covid result. The German’s first outing of the year in Australia didn’t go according to plan either as the team remained point-less after three rounds.

Imola however, proved to be a game changing race. Both Vettel and Stroll finished in the points, and earned valuable points for the team, kickstarting their season as a result. In last week’s race in Miami, the AMR22 looked strong once again as Stroll salvaged a P10 finish in what was a difficult race.

Ahead of the next round of F1 racing in Spain, AMuS suggests that the Silverstone based outfit will introduce major upgrades to the car.

Chance for Sebastian Vettel to climb up the grid again?

Vettel hasn’t been in a race winning car since the 2019 season when he was driving for Ferrari. The four-time World Champion has had a torrid time in F1 since then, managing just two podium places over the course.

Aston Martin and Lance Stroll’s project seemed ambitious, but it hasn’t gone according to plan so far. The Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, is a favorite for teams to introduce their new upgrades during a season.

Barcelona is the traditional grand prix to introduce the first major car upgrade of the season, but given the width and breadth of designs already seen on the grid, the 2022 #SpanishGP may prove to be the most dramatic yet. ⤵️#F1Tech #F1https://t.co/SnRZgWq5M2 — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) May 10, 2022

The British team are planning to field an ‘effectively new car’ for the Spanish GP, something which fans of the team and Vettel whole heartedly welcome.

Vettel’s last podium finish came in Baku last year when he came second. He also earned a step of the podium in Hungary last year, before a fuel sample issue deemed him disqualified from the Grand Prix.

Now 34-years old, Vettel does not have a lot of time left in F1, particularly if he’s driving in a car that seems to be eternally stuck in the midfield. However, the former Red Bull driver could have things going his way if the rumored Aston Martin upgrades work well.

