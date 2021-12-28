“Both as characters and in technical abilities” – Ferrari delighted to possess the most stable driver duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

“Both as characters and in technical abilities” – Ferrari eager to exploit the competitive advantage they have with the stable duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari had a much improved season, finishing P3, after a disastrous P6 last season. This was mostly down to the strong team chemistry shared between Charles Leclerc and new signing Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc and Sainz form the most stable driver line-up in the paddock currently, something that will stand in good stead for Ferrari in the upcoming seasons, reckons racing director Laurent Mekies.

“We think it’s one of the strong points we do get now, not only because they describe what they feel, but also because they have the will and motivation to go back and work with us on finding solutions.

“They do it with different words, so we can click things together. They don’t always agree, which again gives us a chance to look at things in a wider way.

“I think the short answer is yes, we think that part is working well. There is always more to come because of the way it is.

“But the way they complement each other, Carlos and Charles, is at the moment as good as it gets.

“The level of respect, the level of desire to work together, the level of trust in both as characters and in technical abilities, is huge.

“These two guys, the way they work with us, the way we have integrated them, the way they are contributing is a very significant competitive advantage.

“We don’t want to stop there. We want to develop that, because we think there is more to come as well. But certainly, it’s one of the strong points we have.”

