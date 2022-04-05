“I know exactly where I still need to work” – Charles Leclerc aiming to be stronger-than-ever after flying start to 2022 season

“I know exactly where I still need to work” – Charles Leclerc is optimistic he will only get better after finding himself and Ferrari leading the championships after two races.

Charles Leclerc has made a flying start to the 2022 season, winning the season-opener in Bahrain, and finishing right behind reigning champion Max Verstappen in Jeddah.

And there’s much “more to come”, says Leclerc, with him yet to unlock the full potential of the Red beast. The statements below are sure to make Verstappen and co. take notice, and work harder to topple Ferrari.

“I feel good in general, but there’s definitely more to come. The thing I’m happy about is not really the performance but that I know exactly where I still need to work, and what I need to improve to unlock more performance.

“Whether it will be enough or not to win the world championship, I have no idea. It’s still very early on in the season, but let’s say that it’s a very good start to the season. As I said many times, I think development will be key, and we as drivers need to help the team in the best way possible to keep this competitiveness.”

Helmut Marko admits Ferrari is superior (currently)

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is concerned Verstappen may well find it difficult to defend his title. And not just the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Marko also wants the Dutchman to be wary of his arch-nemesis Lewis Hamilton.

“It will also be a long, hard road for Max. The tests have already shown that Ferrari has a car that can keep up in all conditions. And we have to take Mercedes into account – Hamilton is only nine points behind Max.”

