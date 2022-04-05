“That was entertaining to watch”– Toto Wolff is in love with competition between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

With Mercedes not having to grill itself on the top of the standings, Toto Wolff can’t help but enjoy the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The start of the season has indicated that this year’s championship can once again go down till the end of the wire. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have already given two exciting battles, and with 21 races to go, we can hope for more.

Though this time, Mercedes haven’t been able to impress with their performances, and they are significantly lagging in the title race. But it hasn’t prevented Toto Wolff to admire the competition between Verstappen and Leclerc.

“I like it personally,” Wolff told Sky Sports after the Saudi Arabian GP race. The Mercedes boss also lauded the 2022 cars, which are now providing a scintillating competition across the grid.

“It provides a great show now. I think that was entertaining to watch,” Wolff concluded. Now, it remains to be seen whether Mercedes will jump into the picture, and make it a triple threat competition?

Also read: Charles Leclerc rubbishes Ferrari having engine advantage over Red Bull

Charles Leclerc Vs Max Verstappen will be even more exciting in Australia?

The next F1 race in Melbourne will have the highest number of DRS zones in the history of the sport, tallied at around four. Therefore, it is probable that there could be a series of battles between the two drivers, and at many stages, they might overtake each other.

The new modifications on the circuit have allowed the officials to provide such an overtaking fest. On the other hand, the midtable battles could also be interesting.

So, at this stage, it would be tough to determine who would be having an edge in Melbourne. As both cars are so closely knitted to each other in competition.

Four DRS zones over one lap of this weekend’s Australian GP, across 58 laps, which means Max and Charles will overtake each other precisely 400,000 times pic.twitter.com/0D9FlmfIXl — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) April 4, 2022

Also read: Former World Champion believes Max Verstappen is naturally gifted but still Lewis Hamilton has more edge over him