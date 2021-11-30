“I know what I have to do”: Max Verstappen insists that he is feeling calm ahead of the final two rounds of the 2021 F1 Championship

Max Verstappen says he is feeling calm ahead of the title showdown with Lewis Hamilton in the last two rounds of the F1 Championship.

Verstappen is closer than ever to winning his first ever World Title in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver is 8 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the standings with just races to go.

The Dutchman can seal the deal in the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP next weekend if results go his way. He is however, keeping his feet on the ground and said he ‘knows what he has to do’.

A tan solo 2 carreras por culminar la temporada, quién se lleva el título? 👀#F1 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/3uD4vA6Q48 — F1 ECU 🇪🇨 (@F1_Ecuador) November 21, 2021

“I’m feeling calm,” said Max. “I know that I will always try to do the best that I can and we’ll just find out where we are going to end up.

“Nothing has been decided yet and we are all up for the challenge. There’s still a lot of racing left to do and we are going to give it our all, that’s for sure. It’s going to be an exciting end to the season.” he continued.

The Jeddah track seems very fast on the simulator, says Max Verstappen

F1 will make it’s debut in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the Middle Eastern Country is unfamiliar territory for all 2o drivers and it will take time for them to find their feet.

It is expected to be the fastest street circuit in the world. On paper looks like a track that will suit Verstappen’s rival, Hamilton. Mercedes’ recent pace advantage has left the Red Bull part of the paddock very worried.

The 24 year old on the other hand, said that it’s a new track, so nothing can be predetermined. He also added that the margin for error is very low.

“I’ve driven the track on the simulator and it seems like a really fast track. So there’s no room for error.” said Max.

“Of course, there will always be a bit of guess work as we haven’t driven on the track there yet. It’s going to be interesting and I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s been fun to go to different tracks again this year.” he concluded.