“They look like two 8-year-olds arguing in the schoolyard”– Former F1 driver is fed up of squabbles between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Former Benetton driver Johnny Herbert is frustrated with the constant ramblings between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

The stiff title competition between Red Bull and Christian Horner has led to an innumerable war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff.

Most of the arguments are on each other, accusing their opposition of gaining an illicit advantage. With this situation being happening since the start of the season, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert is agitated with the bosses’ attitudes from the biggest two current F1 teams.

“I think many want to tell him ‘grow up’. They look like two 8-year-olds arguing in the schoolyard. One points to the other and says, ‘Look what he’s doing,'” said Herber to Formulapassion (translated with Google).

“However, the technicians are not distracted by all this and are working to find that advantage that would be crucial for their respective drivers ”, concluded the 57-year-old from Brentwood.

Horner recently accused Mercedes boss of doing something illegal with his wings in the latest development of their arguments. That allegedly made the Brackley-based team gain tremendous straight-line speed against Red Bull.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner- the fight to continue till the end of the wire

No matter how much Herbert shows his frustration, this fight between the two leaders will continue till the last chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Because there are two titles on the line, and the difference between the two teams is so fragile that one defeat can have severe consequences to their prospects.

Red Bul will likely raise concerns if Mercedes have a significant gap against Red Bull in Saudi Arabia or vice versa. The Silver Arrows boss has already declared that Mercedes is currently at its peak in 2021. So better be beware, Horner!

Toto Wolff: “The car has been performing well recently and is probably in the best place it has been all season…a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we hit the ground running on Friday.”#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dxDnkU2iBk — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) November 30, 2021

