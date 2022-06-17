“I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end of hate online”– Lewis Hamilton explains why he stood up for Naomi Schiff

Lewis Hamilton spoke against the hate Naomi Schiff received for her coverage as a SkySport presenter as a fan questioned her merit.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton stood up for Naomi Schiff when a Twitter user questioned her merit to be an F1 presenter. He criticized Schiff on the basis of her not ever being in an F1 race.

The statement propelled Hamilton to come in Schiff’s defence. “Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team,” he wrote.

“She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”

Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team. She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport. https://t.co/E6U7zX4XqI — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 14, 2022

Now ahead of the Canadian GP, Hamilton was asked during the press conference why did he stand up for the SkySport presenter. The Briton replied because he know how online hate feels.

Hamilton is asked about why he decided to speak out in support of @NaomiSchiff earlier this week: “I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end of hate online” “I try and encourage her to continue doing what’s she’s doing because she’s doing a great job”#F1 #CanadianGP — Autosport (@autosport) June 17, 2022

The porpoising problem at Mercedes is something which is troubling Hamilton for a while now. In last week’s race, Hamilton was spotted with a sore back due to heavy bouncing on his car.

During the press conference, Hamilton admitted that he’s been getting headaches now, and is resorting to painkillers to deal with them. Though, FIA’s new directive has given an action plan to the teams to solve porpoising.

It remains to be seen whether it will compromise Mercedes’ performances or not.

