“I lost 3.5 kgs” – Lando Norris reveals how his illness ruined his race at Brazil GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris could not make it to Thursday’s press conferences after he was diagnosed with food poisoning.

Word around the paddock was that the young Briton would probably not partake in the practice or qualifying sessions and would be replaced by Nyck De Vries. However, Norris did not let that happen.

On top of that, his commendable performance during the weekend had many believe that McLaren’s young star is healthy to drive.

But Norris has now revealed that due to his illness he did not eat or drink for two days and lost 3.5 kgs. He said that he started to struggle a bit physically.

Lando Norris suffered a 5-second penalty

Going ahead, Norris has assured the fans that now he is feeling better even though the race on Sunday took a toll on him.

The Briton started the race from P4 but could not see the chequered flag at the race on the Interlagos Circuit.

A safety car triggered by his teammate Daniel Riccardo and Kevin Magnussen’s collision saw Norris crash into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

As the race restarted, the McLaren touched the Ferrari and sent Leclerc flying into the barrier. However, this did not spoil the Monegasque’s race as he finished P4.

Meanwhile, Norris suffered an electrical issue with the car and had to retire. The McLaren driver said that if he had not broken down and finished the race he would have been in a very bad condition physically.

Norris also received two penalty points due to the collision.

“I’m not here to let everyone pass” – Norris on his collision with Leclerc

In the post-race interview, the 23-year-old said that it was just a racing incident and while he also wanted a clean race, that’s life.

Speaking about the incident, the Briton said that Leclerc was trying to go around the outside and maybe one of them could have given the other bit more space.

“charles leclerc is too soft” “charles leclerc doesn’t have what it takes to be a leader” this is charles leclerc entering his reputation era by flipping off lando norris bless my king 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cc0VSX7j0M — julie | GEORGE RUSSELL F1 RACE WINNER (@leclercgasIy) November 13, 2022

Nevertheless, he is not in the sport to let everyone pass. He admitted that it’s a shame Leclerc suffered more.

