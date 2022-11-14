HomeSearch

Max Verstappen’s mother calls out Sergio Perez for cheating in Monaco; fumes F1 twitter

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 14/11/2022

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen has joined the cult of stan accounts on social media who go out of their way to defend their favourite drivers.

Following Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders and for betraying his teammate Sergio Perez at the Brazil GP, he has come under a lot of criticism for displaying a sly attitude towards his teammate.

Apart from calling out the Dutchman for his unsportsmanlike behaviour, the fans went out of their way to throw shade at his mother in an Instagram post.

Sophie Kumpen takes a dig at Sergio Perez

It later came to notice that Kumpen herself participated in that exchange and went out of her way to make a controversial comment. Replying to an Instagrammer(doctor_ben_jamming), Kumpen said “and then in the evening cheating on his wife.”

This comment is a dig at Perez cheating on his wife early this year after winning the Monaco GP. The videos of the post-race party surfaced on the internet and made multiple headlines followed by the Mexican issuing an apology.

Nevertheless, the comment made by Kumpen defending her son for betraying Perez has fumed the F1 fans. However, the post on which these comments were made is still unclear.

Sergio Perez disappointed by his teammate

The final laps of the race at the Interlagos Circuit turned out to be a massive disappointment for Perez.

Staring on medium tyres after the safety car, Perez found himself falling down the grid until eventually, his own teammate overtook him.

But Verstappen was given the pass on Perez on a condition. Both the drivers were told that if the 2-time world champion was not able to pass Fernando Alonso in P5, he would swap places with the Mexican.

But the Dutchman disobeyed the team’s orders and did not swap places. In the post-race interview, Perez said, “After all I’ve done for him, it’s a bit disappointing, to be honest.”

