“I may have to ask Sergio Perez to give up a race win”: Christian Horner admits he might issue team orders in favour of Max Verstappen for the good of the team

Christian Horner thinks that team orders will play a huge role in the remaining races including the decision over Sergio Perez in Mexico.

Formula 1 returns to Mexico City this weekend. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will be racing in front of his home fans in his best opportunity to win a race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. On the other hand, his teammate Max Verstappen is amidst a colossal title fight with Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is currently 12 points ahead of the Mercedes driver with five races to go. Speculation about Red Bull issuing “team orders” in favour of the Dutchman has been a topic of discussion all week long.

Ahead of the race on Sunday, team principal Christian Horner admitted that he might be forced to make some difficult calls during the race. According to Horner, Red Bull are fighting for both the Driver’s and Constructor’s titles. Keeping that in mind, the bigger picture has to be considered.

Christian Horner won’t rule out a “team order” situation for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez himself expects some complicated moments in the race, as he said earlier this week. However, the 31-year-old also said that winning an F1 race at home is his dream, and he looks forward to achieving it.

“Our main objective is to win both championships. Both drivers know the task involved to achieve that,” said Christian Horner. “But of course, so many scenarios, what-ifs can happen. It will depend on where our opponents are.

Seb Vettel offers his views on potential Red Bull team orders scenario this weekend: “Even if maybe the situation is logically very easy to explain, I still think it’s bad and I will be in favour of not having any team orders ever.” https://t.co/eAJADO6QJm — Jon Noble (@NobleF1) November 5, 2021

“So you can’t rule it out, you can’t rule it on. Our preference would be to see, if Checo were in that position, for him to win his home race. There is no bigger result for a home driver.”

