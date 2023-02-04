Ford is Only Behind Ferrari & Mercedes in F1 Success? Remarkable Stat Reveals Why Red Bull Went for F1 Veterans

On Friday, during the Red Bulls’ 2023 car reveal in New York, it was announced Ford would be joining the current world champions as a strategic partner.

The American manufacturer points its return in the most advanced motorsport in 2026 when the new regulations will kick it in. It will reportedly partner with Red Bull Powertrains as the engine manufacturer to rival Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault.

However, this is not the first time when Ford would be competing in F1. They competed for over 40 years before they finally put a nail on their venture almost 19 years ago.

Ford has the third-best F1 record

Ford first entered the sport by bringing an engine with Cosworth in 1967. In their first race, they won the Grand Prix by powering Lotus in the Netherlands, declaring their entry with an impact.

With Cosworth, they managed to pick around 155 victories, as till 1983, they saw immense success. They then managed to have a decade-long lean patch before helping Michael Schumacher lift his first world title with Benetton.

In 2004, they finally ended their time in F1, when operating in F1 was getting too expensive. But with that, they left as the third most successful manufacturer with 10 constructors and 13 driver’s championships, and 176 race wins in their name.

Only Ferrari and Mercedes as a manufacturer have more success than them. Now ahead of 2026 with their bet on Red Bull, they once again want to explore the riches of F1.

American brands getting into F1

Since Formula 1 has started to get its recognition in the United States, the sport and several teams in it have been trying to expand in it. Similarly, there are other companies especially in the automotives, who also want a pie in the expanding prospects of F1 in North America.

Therefore, Ford has reignited their interests. But they aren’t the only side who have been keen on getting into F1. Andretti Autosport, probably the biggest motorsport brand in the United States, partnering with Cadillac have made their F1 bid.

Though, many current F1 teams have rejected their plea to be in the sport. The FIA’s President Ben Sulayem has given his full support to the All American entity.

