“I missed the single life”: Lewis Hamilton was happy to break up with Nicole Scherzinger

In the early days of his career, Lewis Hamilton was also known for dating music sensation Nicole Scherzinger. The American singer was also seen wildly celebrating Hamilton’s first-ever championship victory back in 2008 when he was with Mclaren.

The couple split early in 2015, a pretty long relationship, even though they were on and off throughout these eight years. But in Hamilton’s second season with Mercedes, the Briton finally ended things with her.

In hindsight, Hamilton claims he was right to end his romantic relationship with Scherzinger as he got to focus on his career and go on to win five more titles after splitting up with her.

Brilliant #HungarianGP victory #OnThisDay in 2009 by Lewis Hamilton, dragging the less than stellar McLaren MP4-24 to an astonishing win (his 5 previous results in it had been 9th, 12th, 13th, 16th & 18th). Pic: Lewis celebrates victory with then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger. pic.twitter.com/hncO7WdrtC — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) July 26, 2022

Lewis Hamilton was happy after the breakup

The 37-year-old superstar back at the end of 2015 said that he was happy breaking up with his then-girlfriend. He had two reasons for it: he missed the single life, and he could throw himself at work.

“It’s different. I’ve been in two relationships in my life, one when I was 18 to 22 and then 23 to 30, and so I missed the single life that all my friends had,” said Hamilton.

“Now I’ve just been throwing myself at work. I’ve worked harder than ever this year, I’ve travelled like crazy, I’ve experienced everything I wanted to experience.”

The two never rekindled their relationship after that, unlike the previous years. After that, Hamilton dated a few more celebrities, but right now seems to be single.

Mercedes star has given everything to F1

F1 career comes with a hectic schedule. Thus, Hamilton admits his love life is non-existent because of the hectic nature of his job. And ever since he got himself entirely focused on having the most successful career, the Briton never focused on his personal life.

Even the latest season of the drive to survive gave an insight into Hamilton’s dedication to the sport that he never raised a family. This problem is not only exclusive to Hamilton.

Many F1 drivers retire because they start wanting to give time to their families. So, Hamilton not having a married life could be attributed to his commitment to the sport.

