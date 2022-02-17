“I wonder when you did your hair? I have asked you some years ago”: When Sebastian Vettel asked Lewis Hamilton about his sudden hair growth

Four times World champion Sebastian Vettel jokingly requested Lewis Hamilton to share his hair growth tips; a few years later Vettel with the recovered hairline. Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Carlos Sainz got a chance to ask questions they always wanted to ask Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen was quick to question the seven times world champions’ on-track legacy. Sebastian Vettel questioned Lewis regarding his hair come-back story. We are pretty sure he was helped by the number 44 as Vettel came back with a good volume hair in 2022 making it perhaps his greatest comeback. Carlos Sainz is a dog lover and is widely known to be a “Dog Father.” He got a chance to ask out Hamilton’s sports famous dog Roscoe on a date with his own Piñón. How many more seasons in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton? Reigning champion Max Verstappen was the first to make a wish or question the seven times world champions: How many more seasons in Formula One? As you’re making it very hard for all of us the young ones to be even close you know to all the records you’re setting. So please not too many more you can always come and watch but hopefully not too many more seasons in the car.”

Now as we all know, Lewis Hamilton will be returning for his 16th year in Formula 1 driving for Mercedes with new teammate George Russell. His only aim is to win the eighth world championship.

“Off Camera Hair Care Tips” working out for Sebastian Vettel

At the start of the 2021 season, the F1 world was shocked to see a receding hairline on Vettel’s head. However, in 2022 Sebastian came back with all his hair recovered.

Some have speculated that Vettel’s done what Hamilton did back in the day and invested in a good hair transplant. Jokingly, the four-times world champion asked Hamilton:

“I wonder when you did your hair? I have asked you some years ago. I’m not sure if I got the right answer. However, you don’t have to answer on the camera you can answer me directly or not answer at all I don’t care”

Although, Hamilton has denied the transplant rumours stating he uses “Good products” instead. Talking about his hair, Hamilton stated:

“I used to wash my hair with bath soap and anything I had at the time”

“Would wash three times a day. Morning, after training, and night. So it was always dry. If in hotels, would use their bad products but never shampoo and condition.”

“My hair started to thin out. A specialist told me that it didn’t start looking after it properly I would start losing it in a short amount of time.”

lewis hamilton 🤝 sebastian vettel

greatest hair comebacks in history https://t.co/bzG9MiXJiu pic.twitter.com/6yCjxxfJie — george (@gmbarnard22) February 11, 2022

“Now, with the right advice, I use good products. I love having long crazy hair. Being educated about it was really something that I’d been missing my whole life.”

We are pretty sure that this question was answered off-camera as the results show with Vettel’s good volume hair in 2022.

Piñón – Roscoe Dogs “Date” out?

Roscoe is a famous dog celebrity in the sporting world. Seen in the pitlane supporting Hamilton. Interestingly, Carlos Sainz Jr shared his desire of having a dog meetup between his dog Piñón and Roscoe stating:

“Let me know when it’s a good time to make sure our two dogs get to know each other.”

“My one is Piñón. He’s a drahthaar and I think he would get very well on with roscoe. So put the date and we can make the meat see ya”

We cannot wait to see when the dog’s meet-up or as Sainz says “date” takes place.